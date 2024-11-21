Stardust Solar Plans Major U.S. Expansion

Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSE:SUN) has released an update.
Stardust Solar Energy Inc. is set for significant expansion in the U.S. market by applying for Master Franchisor Permits in 42 states, aiming to establish 15 to 25 new franchise locations annually. This strategic growth plan leverages advanced technology and market opportunities to enhance franchisee competitiveness and meet rising consumer demand.
