Stardust Solar Expands with Solar Grids Acquisition

Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSE:SUN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Stardust Solar Energy Inc. is set to acquire Solar Grids’ assets, adding 49 new U.S. franchise territories to its network, which will boost its presence in the North American solar market. This strategic move is anticipated to enhance Stardust Solar’s purchasing power and expand its capacity to offer competitive pricing and innovative products like Tesla Powerwall.

For further insights into TSE:SUN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.