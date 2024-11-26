News & Insights

Stardust Solar Expands with Solar Grids Acquisition

November 26, 2024 — 09:07 am EST

Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSE:SUN) has released an update.

Stardust Solar Energy Inc. is set to acquire Solar Grids’ assets, adding 49 new U.S. franchise territories to its network, which will boost its presence in the North American solar market. This strategic move is anticipated to enhance Stardust Solar’s purchasing power and expand its capacity to offer competitive pricing and innovative products like Tesla Powerwall.

