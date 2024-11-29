Stardust Solar Energy Reports Strong Q3 Growth

Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSE:SUN) has released an update.
Stardust Solar Energy Inc. reported impressive growth in Q3 2024, with a significant increase in revenue and product sales driven by its franchise network and expansion into the U.S. market. Despite non-recurring expenses related to its transition to a public company, the company remains focused on scaling its business and capitalizing on new market opportunities.
