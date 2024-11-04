Stardust Solar and Rematek Energie Partner in Quebec

Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSE:SUN) has released an update.

Stardust Solar Energy Inc. has partnered with Rematek Energie to become the exclusive distributor of Tesla Powerwall in Quebec, marking a significant step in their expansion across Canada. This three-year agreement will provide Quebec customers with access to Powerwall products through a network of trained and certified renewable energy professionals.

