Stardust Solar and Rematek Energie Partner in Quebec

November 04, 2024 — 08:43 am EST

Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSE:SUN) has released an update.

Stardust Solar Energy Inc. has partnered with Rematek Energie to become the exclusive distributor of Tesla Powerwall in Quebec, marking a significant step in their expansion across Canada. This three-year agreement will provide Quebec customers with access to Powerwall products through a network of trained and certified renewable energy professionals.

