Stardust Power Secures Exclusive License For Lithium Brine Technology From KMX

(RTTNews) - Stardust Power Inc. (SDST), an American developer of battery-grade lithium products, Monday announced that it has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with KMX Technologies, a leader in lithium brine concentration technology. This deal grants Stardust Power exclusive rights to KMX's vacuum membrane distillation or VMD technology for lithium extraction and concentration in the U.S., Canada, and select global markets.

The agreement grants Stardust Power exclusive rights to deploy and operate KMX's VMD technology for lithium extraction within the designated regions. This partnership strengthens Stardust Power's mission to expand the North American lithium supply chain and support the onshoring of critical minerals amid the region's rapidly growing lithium market.

The technology aligns with Stardust Power's hub-and-spoke refinery model, minimizing transport volume and optimizing processing. This move also strengthens the U.S. critical mineral supply chain while promoting environmental responsibility.

KMX's VMD technology improves the economic feasibility of lithium projects by efficiently concentrating lithium from brine with minimal losses. Also, it produces high-quality water as a byproduct, reducing reliance on local freshwater resources and enhancing water sustainability in the lithium extraction process.

Under this agreement, Stardust Power will deploy KMX's VMD technology throughout its supply chain to streamline feedstock delivery to its Muskogee, Oklahoma lithium refinery, designed for a 50,000 metric tons per annum production capacity. By integrating this cutting-edge technology, the company aims to improve the environmental sustainability and economic efficiency of its lithium production.

SDST is currently trading at $0.7499 or 9.4054% higher on the NASDAQ Global Market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.