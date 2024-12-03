Stardust Power Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results

Stardust Power Inc. ( (SDST) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Stardust Power Inc. presented to its investors.

Stardust Power Inc., an American company, specializes in developing battery-grade lithium products to support the electric vehicle industry and strengthen energy supply chains. In its latest financial report, Stardust Power highlighted key operational milestones including its business combination completion and new Nasdaq listing, strengthening its leadership team, and strategic partnerships for its lithium refinery project. Financially, the company reported a net loss of $10 million for Q3 2024, a significant increase from the previous year, primarily due to higher administrative costs and expanded operations. Despite this, the company successfully raised $10.1 million through financing activities, supporting its ambitious refinery project. Looking ahead, Stardust Power remains optimistic about the future, focusing on scaling operations and achieving strategic milestones to drive value for stakeholders.

