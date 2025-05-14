Stardust Power Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results and Strategic Operational Highlights

Stardust Power reported a Q1 2025 net loss of $3.8 million and highlighted operational advancements in Oklahoma.

Stardust Power Inc. announced its first quarter results for 2025, highlighting significant operational and financial developments. The company confirmed that its Muskogee facility will not need an industrial wastewater permit due to its closed-loop water system, and secured a service agreement with Oklahoma Gas and Electric for a substation that will support its power needs. The appointment of Carlos Urquiaga as Senior Advisor aims to bolster capital-raising efforts. Financially, Stardust reported a net loss of $3.8 million for the quarter, an increase from $1.4 million the previous year, driven by higher operational costs. The company has $1.6 million in cash and no long-term debt, with cash used in operations rising due to investments and hiring. A conference call is scheduled for later today to discuss these results further.

Confirmed that the Muskogee facility will not require an industrial wastewater permit, enhancing operational efficiency and sustainability.

Secured a key service agreement with Oklahoma Gas and Electric for up to 40MW of scalable power, facilitating crucial pre-construction activities.

Appointed Carlos Urquiaga as Senior Advisor for capital-raising efforts, bringing extensive expertise in metals and mining finance to support the company's growth towards Final Investment Decision.

Increased cash provided by financing activities to $4.5 million, indicating improved access to capital and investor interest in supporting the company's initiatives.

Net loss of $3.8 million for Q1 2025 represents a significant increase compared to a loss of $1.4 million in the same quarter of the previous year, indicating deteriorating financial performance.

Net cash used in operating activities increased to $2.9 million, up from $0.9 million in the prior year quarter, suggesting heightened financial strain as the company invests heavily in operations and talent.

Company has stated substantial doubt regarding its ability to continue as a going concern, highlighting potential instability and risk to its operations.

What are Stardust Power's recent operational highlights?

Stardust Power confirmed no need for an industrial wastewater permit and executed a service agreement for a dedicated power substation.

What financial results did Stardust Power report for Q1 2025?

The company reported a net loss of $3.8 million and cash and cash equivalents of approximately $1.6 million as of March 31, 2025.

Who was appointed as Senior Advisor at Stardust Power?

Carlos Urquiaga was appointed to advise on capital-raising efforts, bringing extensive experience in metals and mining finance.

When will Stardust Power hold its conference call?

The conference call to discuss Q1 results is scheduled for May 14, 2025, at 5:30 PM EST.

What is Stardust Power's focus on sustainability?

The company emphasizes sustainability by developing a closed-loop water system and aligning with national critical mineral supply chain priorities.

GREENWICH, Conn., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stardust Power Inc. (“Stardust Power” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SDST), an American developer of battery-grade lithium products, today announced its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.







First Quarter 2025 Business Updates and Subsequent Events







Operational highlights for the first quarter of 2025 include:







Confirmed with Oklahoma regulators the Muskogee facility will not require an industrial wastewater permit thanks to its closed-loop water system that eliminates discharge and reduces local water use.



Executed a key service agreement with Oklahoma Gas and Electric to develop a dedicated substation at the Muskogee refinery site, securing up to 40MW of scalable power and enabling critical pre-construction activities ahead of Final Investment Decision.



Appointed Carlos Urquiaga as Senior Advisor to advise on capital-raising efforts; with over $40 billion in transaction experience across top institutions, he brings deep expertise in metals and mining finance to support our path toward Final Investment Decision.











Roshan Pujari, Founder and CEO of Stardust Power, commented on the Company’s Q1 performance, “Despite ongoing macroeconomic volatility andglobal marketuncertainty, Q1 was a quarter of focused execution for Stardust Power. We continue to advance steadily toward Final Investment Decision, supported by strategic progress across permitting, engineering, and financing. With lithium’s long-term outlook growing stronger, we remain committed to seizing this generational opportunity and building a scalable, U.S.-based refining platform aligned with national critical mineral and supply chain priorities.”







First Quarter Financial Highlights







As of March 31, 2025, we had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $1.6 million. As of March 31, 2025, we had zero long term debt. Other financial highlights include:







Net Loss of $3.8 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $1.4 million for the prior year quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Loss per share was $(0.07) for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $(0.04) for the prior year quarter, the increase being driven primarily by higher general and administrative costs due to personnel related costs and finance charges for short term loans.



Net cash used in operating activities totaled $2.9 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $0.9 million for the prior year quarter, the increase driven by continued investment in operations, hiring of key talent and certain expenses related to the close of the Business Combination.



Net cash used in investing activities was $1.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $3 thousand for the prior year quarter, driven by our initial capital investments made in the anticipated building of the refinery.



Net cash provided by financing activities was $4.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $54 thousand for the prior year quarter. The increase was driven primarily by $8.0 million in cash received from public offering and warrant inducements, net of offering cost, offset partially by $3.7 million repayment of short-term loans.













Conference Call Details







Stardust Power will host a conference call to discuss the results today, May 14, 2025, at 5:30pm EST.





Participants may access the call by clicking the participant call link and ask questions:













https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI0aeb48ba9a8d4f1b93ee2ec5a2bf0886













Upon registering at the link you will receive the dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details. You can also access the call via live audio









webcast using the website link to listen in:













https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/98ca9vd3













Theearnings callwill be available on the Company website following the event.











About Stardust Power







Stardust Power is a developer of battery-grade lithium products designed to bolster America’s energy leadership by building resilient supply chains. Stardust Power is developing a strategically central lithium processing facility in Muskogee, Oklahoma with the anticipated capacity of producing up to 50,000 metric tons per annum of battery-grade lithium. The Company is committed to sustainability at each point in the process. Stardust Power trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “SDST.”





For more information, visit



www.stardust-power.com









Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release and any oral statements made in connection herewith include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact, and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expectations of plans, business strategies, objectives and growth and anticipated financial and operational performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “anticipate,” “appears,” “approximately,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “designed,” “effect,” “estimate,” “evaluate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “initiative,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “outlook,“ ”plan,“ ”potential,“ ”priorities,“ ”project,“ ”pursue,“ ”seek,“ ”should,“ ”target,“ ”when,“ ”will,“ ”would,” or the negative of any of those words or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. In making these statements, we rely upon assumptions and analysis based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors we consider appropriate under the circumstances. We believe these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any future events or financial results. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond our control.





These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the ability of Stardust Power to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of Stardust Power to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain key relationships and retain its management and key employees; risks related to the price of Stardust Power’s securities, including volatility resulting from recent sales of securities, issuance of debt, and exercise of warrants, changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Stardust Power plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Stardust Power’s business and changes in the combined capital structure; the regulatory environment and our ability to obtain necessary permits and other governmental approvals for our operation; Stardust Power’s need for substantial additional financing to execute our business plan and our ability to access capital and the financial markets; worldwide growth in the adoption and use of lithium products; the Company’s ability to enter into and realize the anticipated benefits of offtake and license and other commercial agreements; risks related to the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations and identify and realize additional opportunities; the substantial doubt regarding the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern and the need to raise capital in the near term in order to maintain the Company’s operations; the Company’s continued listing on the Nasdaq; and those factors described or referenced in filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the SEC on March 27, 2025. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that we do not presently know or that we currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect our expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our assessments to change.





We caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or other factors that affect the subject of these statements, except where we are expressly required to do so by law. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.







Stardust Power Contacts









For Investors:







Johanna Gonzalez







investor.relations@stardust-power.com









For Media:







Michael Thompson







media@stardust-power.com





