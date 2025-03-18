Stardust Power Inc. to Release Year-End 2024 Financial Results on March 27, 2025

Stardust Power Inc. will release 2024 financial results on March 27, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Stardust Power is set to release its year-end 2024 financial results, which will provide investors with insight into the company's performance and growth.

The scheduled conference call with the CEO and CFO presents an opportunity for direct engagement with stakeholders and transparency about the company's direction.

The development of a lithium refinery in Muskogee, Oklahoma, aims to produce up to 50,000 metric tons of battery-grade lithium per annum, which could significantly enhance the company’s market position and contribute to American energy security.

The emphasis on sustainability throughout the lithium production process demonstrates the company's commitment to responsible practices, which may attract environmentally-conscious investors and customers.

Failure to disclose any preliminary financial results or operational highlights may lead to uncertainty among investors regarding the Company's performance before the actual results are released.



Announcement timing might suggest the Company is under pressure to report results, which can be interpreted negatively by the market.



Reliance on a future conference call for discussions on results may raise concerns for stakeholders who prefer transparency with immediate updates or insights.

When will Stardust Power release its 2024 financial results?

Stardust Power will release its year end 2024 financial results on Thursday, March 27, 2025, after market close.

How can I participate in the conference call?

You can participate by registering at the provided link to receive dial-in information and a unique PIN.

Who will host the conference call for Stardust Power?

The conference call will be hosted by Roshan Pujari, CEO, and Uday Devasper, CFO of Stardust Power.

What is the capacity of the lithium refinery in Muskogee?

The lithium refinery in Muskogee, Oklahoma, is designed to produce up to 50,000 metric tons of battery-grade lithium per annum.

How does Stardust Power ensure sustainability?

Stardust Power is committed to sustainability at each point in its lithium production process, promoting eco-friendly practices.

$SDST insiders have traded $SDST stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SDST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

UDAYCHANDRA DEVASPER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 151,899 shares for an estimated $97,422 .

. PARAMITA DAS (Chief Strategy Officer) sold 12,596 shares for an estimated $7,565

ROSHEN PUJARI (CEO and Chairman) sold 11,350 shares for an estimated $6,929

PABLO CORTEGOSO (Chief Technical Officer) sold 2,802 shares for an estimated $1,737

GREENWICH, Conn., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SDST) (“Stardust Power” or the “Company”), an American developer of battery-grade lithium products, today announced that it will release its year end 2024 financial results after market close on Thursday 27 March, 2025.





Roshan Pujari, Founder and Chief Executive Officer and Uday Devasper, Chief Financial Officer will host a conference call at 5:30pm ET on Thursday 27 March, 2025 to discuss the Company’s results.





Participants may access the call by clicking the participant call link to ask questions:







https://register-conf.media server.com/register/BIa452f3fd54bf4f7486c84cbbebebf5e4.



Upon registering at the link, you will receive the dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details.





You can also access the call via live audio webcast using the website link to listen in:



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/39cnop5g







Participants should log in at least 15 minutes early to receive instructions.





About Stardust Power Inc.





Stardust Power is a developer of battery-grade lithium products designed to bolster America’s energy leadership by building resilient supply chains. Stardust Power is developing a strategically central lithium refinery in Muskogee, Oklahoma with the anticipated capacity of producing up to 50,000 metric tons per annum of battery-grade lithium. The Company is committed to sustainability at each point in the process. Stardust Power trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "SDST."





For more information, visit



www.stardust-power.com







Stardust Power Contacts





For Investors:





Johanna Gonzalez







investor.relations@stardust-power.com







For Media:





Michael Thompson







media@stardust-power.com





