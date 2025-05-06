Stardust Power Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Details

Stardust Power Inc. announces Q1 2025 financial results release and conference call on May 14, 2025, after market close.

$SDST Insider Trading Activity

$SDST insiders have traded $SDST stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SDST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

UDAYCHANDRA DEVASPER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 151,899 shares for an estimated $97,422 .

. PARAMITA DAS (Chief Strategy Officer) sold 12,596 shares for an estimated $7,565

ROSHEN PUJARI (CEO and Chairman) sold 11,350 shares for an estimated $6,929

PABLO CORTEGOSO (Chief Technical Officer) sold 2,802 shares for an estimated $1,737

Full Release





GREENWICH, Conn., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SDST) (“Stardust Power” or the “Company”), an American developer of battery-grade lithium products, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results after market close on Wednesday 14 May, 2025.





Roshan Pujari, Founder and Chief Executive Officer and Uday Devasper, Chief Financial Officer will host a conference call at 5:30pm ET on Wednesday 14 May, 2025 to discuss the Company’s results.





Participants may access the call by clicking the participant call link to ask questions:









https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI0aeb48ba9a8d4f1b93ee2ec5a2bf0886









Upon registering at the link, you will receive the dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details.





You can also access the call via live audio webcast using the website link to listen in:





https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/98ca9vd3









Participants should log in at least 15 minutes early to receive instructions.







About Stardust Power Inc.







Stardust Power is a developer of battery-grade lithium products designed to bolster America’s energy leadership by building resilient supply chains. Stardust Power is developing a strategically central lithium refinery in Muskogee, Oklahoma with the anticipated capacity of producing up to 50,000 metric tons per annum of battery-grade lithium. The Company is committed to sustainability at each point in the process. Stardust Power trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “SDST.”





For more information, visit



www.stardust-power.com









Stardust Power Contacts







For Investors:





Johanna Gonzalez







investor.relations@stardust-power.com







For Media:





Michael Thompson







media@stardust-power.com





