Stardust Power Inc. Announces Exercise of Over-Allotment Option, Raising Gross Proceeds to Approximately $4.52 Million for Lithium Project Advancement

Stardust Power Inc. announces an additional share sale, raising $220,000 to fund a critical lithium processing feasibility study.

Quiver AI Summary

Stardust Power Inc., based in Greenwich, Connecticut, has announced that it has successfully completed a public offering of common stock, with the underwriter exercising an option to purchase an additional 1,100,000 shares. This increase brings the total gross proceeds from the offering to approximately $4.52 million, before expenses. The funds will be used to support the completion of the company's Definitive Feasibility Study for a planned lithium processing facility in Muskogee, Oklahoma, which is crucial for moving towards a Final Investment Decision. Despite market challenges, the strong interest from investors signals confidence in the company’s strategy to develop battery-grade lithium products and contribute to America's energy leadership. The offering was managed by Aegis Capital Corp., and details are available through the SEC’s website.

Potential Positives

The underwriter's exercise of the over-allotment option resulted in an additional $220,000 in gross proceeds, increasing total offering proceeds to approximately $4.52 million, enhancing the company's financial position.

The funding will support the completion of the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS), a crucial step toward the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the planned lithium processing facility, advancing the project toward construction financing.

Increased investor interest amid a challenging market indicates strong confidence in Stardust Power's business strategy and long-term vision.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the additional shares being sold could indicate that the company is in need of cash, which may raise concerns about its financial health.

The reliance on external financing to support the Definitive Feasibility Study may point to potential challenges in securing sufficient funding or achieving project milestones.

The use of forward-looking statements suggests uncertainties in achieving anticipated outcomes, which could create apprehension among investors.

FAQ

What are the details of Stardust Power’s recent stock offering?

Stardust Power raised approximately $4.52 million through a public stock offering that included an additional 1,100,000 shares sold.

How will the funds from the offering be used?

The proceeds will support the completion of the Definitive Feasibility Study for the lithium processing facility in Muskogee, Oklahoma.

Who managed the stock offering for Stardust Power?

Aegis Capital Corp. acted as the sole book-running manager for Stardust Power's stock offering.

Where can I find more information about the stock offering?

More information can be found in the prospectus filed with the SEC, available on their website at www.sec.gov.

What is Stardust Power’s primary business focus?

Stardust Power develops battery-grade lithium products to support America's energy leadership and build resilient supply chains.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SDST Insider Trading Activity

$SDST insiders have traded $SDST stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SDST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

UDAYCHANDRA DEVASPER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 350,799 shares for an estimated $147,460 .

. PABLO CORTEGOSO (Chief Technical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 178,767 shares for an estimated $35,299 .

. ROSHEN PUJARI (CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,700 shares for an estimated $11,887 .

. PARAMITA DAS (Chief Strategy Officer) sold 12,596 shares for an estimated $7,565

CHRIS EDWARD CELANO (Chief Operating Officer) sold 6,925 shares for an estimated $3,670

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Full Release





GREENWICH, Conn., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SDST) (the “Company”), an American developer of battery-grade lithium products, today announced that the underwriter of its previously announced public offering of common stock has exercised its option to purchase an additional 1,100,000 shares of Common Stock, resulting in additional gross proceeds of approximately $220,000. After giving effect to the exercise of the over-allotment option, the gross proceeds from the offering increased to approximately $4.52 million, before deducting underwriting fees and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The exercise of the over-allotment option closed on June 25, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.





The proceeds from the over-allotment will support the completion of Stardust Power’s Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS/FEL-3), a critical step toward a Final Investment Decision (FID) for the planned lithium processing facility in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Completing the DFS will deliver detailed engineering, refined capital estimates, and a clearly defined scope, moving the project significantly closer to construction financing. In a challenging market, strong investor interest reflects confidence in the Company’s business strategy. This financing is a strategic and timely decision that advances the business plan and brings the Company closer to delivering on its long-term vision.





A registration statement on Form S-1 (No. 333-287939) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 11, 2025 was declared effective by the SEC on June 16, 2025. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A final prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website located at



www.sec.gov



. Aegis Capital Corp. acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, by contacting Aegis Capital Corp., Attention: Syndicate Department, 1345 Avenue of the Americas, 27th floor, New York, NY 10105, by email at



syndicate@aegiscap.com



, or by telephone at +1 (212) 813-1010. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the prospectus, which provides more information about the Company and such offering.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About Stardust Power Inc.







Stardust Power is a developer of battery-grade lithium products designed to bolster America’s energy leadership by building resilient supply chains. Stardust Power is developing a strategically central lithium processing facility in Muskogee, Oklahoma with the anticipated capacity to produce up to 50,000 metric tons per annum of battery-grade lithium. The Company is committed to sustainability at each point in the process. Stardust Power trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “SDST.”







Forward-Looking Statements







The foregoing material may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company’s product development and business prospects, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the security laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.







For Investors:







Johanna Gonzalez







investor.relations@stardust-power.com













For Media:







Michael Thompson







media@stardust-power.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.