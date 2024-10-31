Stardust Power engages MUFG as lead financial advisor

Stardust Power (SDST) announced that it has engaged MUFG Bank as lead financial advisor in relation to the Company’s development of one of the largest battery-grade lithium refining facilities in the United States. MUFG is well-positioned to advise Stardust Power with respect to financing for the first phase of the project. Stardust Power’s Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Roshan Pujari, commented: “After an extensive review process, we are excited to engage MUFG, who has developed an exceptional reputation in critical materials, has deep investor relationships with extensive knowledge of lithium supply chains. As our exclusive financial advisor, the bank will play a key role in advising and supporting Stardust Power as our facility achieves its first phase of lithium carbonate production, we look forward to working with Dan, Chris and the rest of the MUFG team.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SDST:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.