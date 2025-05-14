STARDUST POWER Earnings Results: $SDST Reports Quarterly Earnings

STARDUST POWER ($SDST) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, beating estimates of -$0.05 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.

STARDUST POWER Insider Trading Activity

STARDUST POWER insiders have traded $SDST stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SDST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

UDAYCHANDRA DEVASPER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 151,899 shares for an estimated $97,422 .

. PARAMITA DAS (Chief Strategy Officer) sold 12,596 shares for an estimated $7,565

ROSHEN PUJARI (CEO and Chairman) sold 11,350 shares for an estimated $6,929

PABLO CORTEGOSO (Chief Technical Officer) sold 2,802 shares for an estimated $1,737

