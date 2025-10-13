Markets
SDST

Stardust Announces Kenneth Pitts As Construction And Subcontracts Director; Stock Up

October 13, 2025 — 09:24 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Stardust Power Inc. (SDST), a developer of battery-grade lithium carbonate, Monday announced the appointment of Kenneth Pitts as Construction and Subcontracts Director.

In the premarket activity on the Nasdaq, shares were trading 3.90 percent or 0.15 cents higher at $4.

In his new role, Pitts will be based in Houston, Texas, and will oversee the execution of major onsite projects at the Muskogee, Oklahoma refinery. He will report to the Project Director Randall Harris.

Pitts carries over 25 years of experience with senior leadership roles in Neom Co., Clough North America, IHI E&C International, Fluor Corp., and CB&I, handling complex projects in oil and gas, metals and mining, and critical minerals sectors.

Randall Harris, Project Director stated that Pitts' leadership in project planning and development is an asset for the company's next phase of construction of the Muskogee refinery.

