Starcore Resumes Operations and Advances Testing

November 20, 2024 — 06:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Starcore International Mine (TSE:SAM) has released an update.

Starcore International Mines has announced a return to normal operations at its San Martin Mine after a temporary suspension due to a safety incident. The company has made significant improvements to safety protocols and is also progressing with testing for optimal recovery of gold and silver from its reserves. Although production figures show a decrease compared to the previous quarter, the company remains focused on enhancing its operational efficiency.

