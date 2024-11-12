Starco Brands Announces Leadership Changes in Finance Team

Starco Brands ( (STCB) ) just unveiled an announcement.
Starco Brands, Inc. sees a leadership shuffle as Kevin Zaccardi steps down from his role as Interim-CFO to explore new opportunities, while Ross Sklar, the current CEO and President, takes on the additional role of acting Interim-CFO. This change, effective November 8, 2024, comes with the board’s unanimous support and without any underlying disputes, ensuring continuity and stability in the company’s financial leadership.
