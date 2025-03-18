Starbucks's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Starbucks.

Looking at options history for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 12% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 87% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $452,301 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $102,056.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $95.0 and $127.0 for Starbucks, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Starbucks stands at 1181.38, with a total volume reaching 1,282.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Starbucks, situated within the strike price corridor from $95.0 to $127.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Starbucks Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $7.15 $6.95 $7.1 $105.00 $129.9K 4.7K 195 SBUX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $15.6 $15.45 $15.6 $110.00 $126.3K 135 82 SBUX PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $10.05 $9.9 $10.05 $108.00 $100.5K 160 101 SBUX CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $2.84 $2.77 $2.77 $110.00 $74.2K 1.6K 789 SBUX PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $6.05 $5.9 $6.0 $100.00 $42.0K 1.6K 34

About Starbucks

Starbucks is one of the most widely recognized restaurant brands in the world, operating more than 40,000 stores across more than 80 countries as of the end of fiscal 2024. The firm operates in three segments: North America, international markets, and channel development (grocery and ready-to-drink beverage). The coffee chain generates revenue from company-operated stores, royalties, sales of equipment and products to license partners, ready-to-drink beverages, packaged coffee sales, and single-serve products.

Where Is Starbucks Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 3,195,369, with SBUX's price down by -0.68%, positioned at $98.41. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 42 days. What The Experts Say On Starbucks

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $125.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Starbucks options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

