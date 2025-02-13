Starbucks's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Starbucks.

Looking at options history for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) we detected 27 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 51% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $336,756 and 20, calls, for a total amount of $80,960,705.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $75.0 and $125.0 for Starbucks, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Starbucks stands at 3351.79, with a total volume reaching 77,583.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Starbucks, situated within the strike price corridor from $75.0 to $125.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Starbucks Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $43.35 $41.2 $41.5 $75.00 $12.4M 21.8K 16.0K SBUX CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $43.7 $41.5 $41.5 $75.00 $12.4M 21.8K 10.0K SBUX CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $43.65 $41.2 $41.2 $75.00 $12.3M 21.8K 16.0K SBUX CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $43.7 $41.0 $41.2 $75.00 $9.3M 21.8K 21.2K SBUX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $43.8 $40.05 $41.8 $75.00 $4.1M 21.8K 2.0K

About Starbucks

Starbucks is one of the most widely recognized restaurant brands in the world, operating more than 40,000 stores across more than 80 countries as of the end of fiscal 2024. The firm operates in three segments: North America, international markets, and channel development (grocery and ready-to-drink beverage). The coffee chain generates revenue from company-operated stores, royalties, sales of equipment and products to license partners, ready-to-drink beverages, packaged coffee sales, and single-serve products.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Starbucks, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Starbucks Currently trading with a volume of 3,792,529, the SBUX's price is up by 0.01%, now at $113.05. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 75 days. Expert Opinions on Starbucks

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $113.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $114. * An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $115. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Starbucks, targeting a price of $115. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wedbush continues to hold a Neutral rating for Starbucks, targeting a price of $100. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $124.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Starbucks, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.