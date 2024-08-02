Starbucks's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SBUX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Starbucks. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 66% leaning bullish and 25% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $412,224, and 10 are calls, amounting to $749,114.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $80.0 for Starbucks over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Starbucks's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Starbucks's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Starbucks Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $11.0 $10.75 $10.75 $80.00 $428.9K 24.0K 506 SBUX PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $1.46 $1.42 $1.43 $75.00 $371.8K 22.4K 2.9K SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $1.58 $1.55 $1.58 $80.00 $47.8K 19.7K 1.0K SBUX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/09/24 $1.25 $1.23 $1.24 $76.00 $40.4K 422 1.5K SBUX CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $11.2 $10.75 $10.75 $80.00 $38.7K 24.0K 40

About Starbucks

Starbucks is one of the most widely recognized restaurant brands in the world, operating more than 38,000 stores across more than 80 countries as of the end of fiscal 2023. The firm operates in three segments: North America, international markets, and channel development (grocery and ready-to-drink beverage). The coffee chain generates revenue from company-operated stores, royalties, sales of equipment and products to license partners, ready-to-drink beverages, packaged coffee sales, and single-serve products.

In light of the recent options history for Starbucks, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Starbucks Standing Right Now? With a volume of 10,112,166, the price of SBUX is up 1.57% at $76.29. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Starbucks

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $92.2.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for Starbucks, targeting a price of $80. An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $93. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Starbucks, targeting a price of $98. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Starbucks, targeting a price of $100. An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Starbucks with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.