Starbucks's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Starbucks.

Looking at options history for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) we detected 21 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $147,485 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $6,390,397.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $75.0 to $85.0 for Starbucks during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Starbucks's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Starbucks's significant trades, within a strike price range of $75.0 to $85.0, over the past month.

Starbucks Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $13.95 $12.1 $13.25 $80.00 $4.9M 337 0 SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $4.15 $4.1 $4.1 $80.00 $224.7K 14.5K 1.0K SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $4.2 $4.1 $4.1 $80.00 $204.5K 14.5K 1.5K SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $4.2 $4.1 $4.1 $80.00 $162.3K 14.5K 609 SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $4.15 $4.1 $4.1 $80.00 $159.5K 14.5K 2.6K

About Starbucks

Starbucks is one of the most widely recognized restaurant brands in the world, operating more than 38,000 stores across more than 80 countries as of the end of fiscal 2023. The firm operates in three segments: North America, international markets, and channel development (grocery and ready-to-drink beverage). The coffee chain generates revenue from company-operated stores, royalties, sales of equipment and products to license partners, ready-to-drink beverages, packaged coffee sales, and single-serve products.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Starbucks, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Starbucks With a volume of 2,281,923, the price of SBUX is up 0.93% at $79.5. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 60 days. What The Experts Say On Starbucks

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $84.5.

An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $85. An analyst from HSBC persists with their Hold rating on Starbucks, maintaining a target price of $84.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

