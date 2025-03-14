Starbucks's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Starbucks.

Looking at options history for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) we detected 18 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $656,859 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $1,562,239.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $75.0 to $113.0 for Starbucks over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Starbucks's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Starbucks's whale activity within a strike price range from $75.0 to $113.0 in the last 30 days.

Starbucks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.55 $3.45 $3.45 $105.00 $862.5K 3.8K 2.5K SBUX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.75 $11.5 $11.53 $100.00 $340.1K 4.9K 296 SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $20.75 $20.4 $20.75 $90.00 $207.5K 234 185 SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $20.9 $20.45 $20.84 $90.00 $104.3K 234 239 SBUX CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $0.95 $0.88 $0.93 $105.00 $93.0K 2.8K 1.2K

About Starbucks

Starbucks is one of the most widely recognized restaurant brands in the world, operating more than 40,000 stores across more than 80 countries as of the end of fiscal 2024. The firm operates in three segments: North America, international markets, and channel development (grocery and ready-to-drink beverage). The coffee chain generates revenue from company-operated stores, royalties, sales of equipment and products to license partners, ready-to-drink beverages, packaged coffee sales, and single-serve products.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Starbucks, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Starbucks With a trading volume of 2,958,960, the price of SBUX is up by 0.98%, reaching $96.98. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 46 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Starbucks

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $125.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Starbucks, maintaining a target price of $125.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

