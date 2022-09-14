Starbucks’s high-octane plan has warm impact

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Starbucks is brewing up a high-octane solution for a low-impact problem. The $101 billion coffee chain spent a chunk of its investor day https://investor.starbucks.com/press-releases/financial-releases/press-release-details/2022/Starbucks-Enters-New-Era-of-Growth-Driven-by-an-Unparalleled-Reinvention-Plan/default.aspx on Tuesday discussing ways to help its restless U.S. workforce. With employees at a smattering of chains having discussed organizing to unionize, incoming Chief Executive Laxman Narasimhan is sure to have a challenge. But revenue is growing thanks to automation. Pretty soon, employees won’t have the same effect.

Some of the company’s baristas are seeking better pay and flexibility, with workers at 236 U.S. stores agreeing to join a union in the past year, out of some 9,000 American locations that the company owns. A judge in Tennessee last month ordered the company to rehire employees who supported unionizing – an order Starbucks plans to appeal, Reuters reported. The National Labor Relations Board, a federal agency tasked with protecting employees’ rights, is fielding complaints against the coffee chain. New York City has also moved against the company.

And the company admits it has a problem: Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer Frank Britt said yesterday at the company's investor day that the company has a “trust deficit” with employees that was “self-induced.” Starbucks has implemented a $15 an hour minimum wage, brought back an employee-recognition program, set pay increases for seasoned workers, among other incentives like matching savings.

But while interim boss Howard Schultz kicked off his third term by redirecting funds from stock buybacks to employees, customers care most about convenience. Mobile ordering has more than doubled since 2018 to account for one-quarter of orders and drive-thru accounts for 47%, up from 34% four years ago. Last year, revenue at company-operated stores grew 22% while wages and benefits only rose 12%.

That’s flipped this year with wages and benefits costs up almost 20% in the first three quarters of Starbucks’s fiscal year, while revenue from company-operated stores was up 11%. The switch shows that happier employees don't lead to more sales.

That makes things hard for Narasimhan in the short term, but easier as time goes on. If he can keep the unionizing to a minimum by tossing some extra goodies at the staff, he can keep them happy long enough to sideline them for good.

Starbucks held its investor day on Sept. 13. The company said it would invest $450 million in improving U.S. stores in the next fiscal year.

Interim Chief Executive Howard Schultz on April 4 returned to the coffee chain and suspended buybacks to divert money to employee and store investments.

