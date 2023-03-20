Markets
Starbucks: Laxman Narasimhan Assumes Role Of CEO

March 20, 2023 — 08:16 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Starbucks (SBUX) announced Laxman Narasimhan has assumed the role of chief executive officer and will join the company's board. He was named incoming CEO on September 1, 2022, succeeding company founder Howard Schultz. Narasimhan joined the company on October 1, 2022.

"The foundation Howard has laid is truly remarkable, and I am honored to have the opportunity to build on this deep heritage. As a human connection business, we have limitless possibilities to deliver for our partners, our customers, our investors and our communities through every cup and every connection," said Narasimhan.

