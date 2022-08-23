US Markets
Starbucks workers union claims retaliation in closing of two cafes

Hilary Russ Reuters
The union representing Starbucks Corp employees at about 200 of its cafes said on Tuesday that the coffee chain closed two locations in retaliation for organizing activities there.

Starbucks did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

