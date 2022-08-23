Starbucks workers union claims retaliation in closing of two cafes

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The union representing Starbucks Corp SBUX.O employees at about 200 of its cafes said on Tuesday that the coffee chain closed two locations in retaliation for organizing activities there.

Starbucks did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

(Reporting by Hilary Russ Editing by Chris Reese)

