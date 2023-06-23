Starbucks Workers To Go On Strike Over Stores Not Allowing Pride Decor

(RTTNews) - Starbucks Workers United said on Friday that over 3000 workers from at least 150 Starbucks locations will go on strike, following claims that the company had banned Pride Month decor at some of its cafes.

The union alleges the decor episodes add to a running list of retaliation against workers, including blocking workers' access to improved pay and benefits, firing union supporters and shutting stores during labor campaigns.

The union said that the strike would start at the company's flagship location in Seattle over the next week.

While the company denies the allegations and claims that it has not issued such bans, and has accused the worker union of using misinformation as a tactic in part of ongoing contract negotiations.

Starbucks owns about 9,300 locations in the US, said that managers have been given the right to decorate stores as they wish for Pride and other heritage months, as long as those decorations adhere to safety guidelines.

The company further said it is not aware of any company-owned stores that have banned Pride decorations, pointing out that many stores have shared their Pride decorations on social media.

