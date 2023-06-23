News & Insights

Starbucks workers at over 150 stores to strike over Pride decor row

Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

June 23, 2023 — 08:07 am EDT

Written by Deborah Sophia for Reuters ->

June 23 (Reuters) - More than 150 Starbucks SBUX.O stores and 3,500 workers will be on strike next week across the United States, the union representing the coffee chain's baristas said on Friday, after it claimed the company had banned Pride month decorations at its cafes.

Starbucks Workers United union said earlier this month the company took down Pride Month decorations and flags at several stores, while some workers took to social media to report the same.

Starbucks on Friday denied the claims as "false information". It said last week there had been "no change to any policy on this matter" and that it was still encouraging store managers to celebrate Pride month.

U.S. companies have faced growing criticism over Pride Month celebrations. Last month, retailer Target TGT.Npulled some LGBTQ-themed products off its shelves following confrontations between some customers and employees at its stores.

Starbucks Workers United said on Friday in a tweet the company's Seattle Roastery - located just nine blocks from Starbucks' first ever store at the Pike Place Market - was leading the nationwide strike.

Shares of the company were down about 2% at $99.02 in premarket trading.

Starbucks, which runs about 9,000 U.S. company-owned locations, has seen employees at more than 300 stores vote to unionize since late 2021 demanding better pay and benefits.

