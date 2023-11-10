Starbucks, worker denied election to dissolve union at NY store

*

Worker says union is unpopular, should be voted out

NLRB declined to review dismissal of petition

Barista is separately challenging board's structure in lawsuit

By Daniel Wiessner

Nov 10 (Reuters) - The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has rejected a Starbucks Corp barista's bid for an election to dissolve a union at a Buffalo, New York, store, as the worker pursues a lawsuit claiming the agency's structure is unconstitutional.

The board in a brief 2-1 decision on Thursday said Starbucks and the employee, Ariana Cortes, had not raised any issues warranting review of a regional director's May ruling denying her petition for an election.

The regional director, citing longstanding board precedent, had said an election would be inappropriate because unfair labor practice cases involving the Buffalo store are pending at the board.

Marvin Kaplan, the NLRB's lone Republican member, said in dissent that the petition should be granted because of long delays in processing those cases.

The Buffalo store is one of more than 360 Starbucks locations in the U.S. to unionize since 2021, though the company has yet to enter into any bargaining agreements. Cortes says the union is unpopular at the store and that a majority of employees there support dissolving it.

Employees from at least 18 other Starbucks stores have petitioned to decertify their union. Several of those petitions have been dismissed and others are pending.

Starbucks in a statement provided by a spokesperson accused the union, Starbucks Workers United, and the NLRB of depriving workers of free choice.

"Union representation is a personal choice upheld by the complex framework of U.S. labor law, and we respect the right of our partners to decide whether they want to join, or refrain from joining, a union," the company said.

Cortes is represented by the conservative National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation. In a statement provided by the group, she said union officials "care more about power and control than respecting our individual rights.”

The union did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cortes sued the NLRB in Washington, D.C., federal court last month, claiming that restrictions on the president's ability to remove the board's five members from office violate the U.S. Constitution.

The National Labor Relations Act allows NLRB members, who are appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate, to be removed only for "neglect of duty or malfeasance in office."

Cortes claims that because board members exercise significant executive power, the Constitution requires that the president be able to remove them at will. She says in the lawsuit that any board decision related to her election petition would be invalid because the members were not properly appointed.

The NLRB has not commented on or responded to the lawsuit.

The board is currently considering more than 100 cases accusing Starbucks of unlawful conduct amid the union organizing campaign, including firing union supporters, barring organizing in stores and refusing to bargain with unions. Starbucks has denied wrongdoing.

The case is Starbucks Corp, National Labor Relations Board, No. 03–RD–316974.

For Starbucks: Alan Model of Littler Mendelson

For Cortes: Aaron Solem of the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation

For the union: Ian Hayes of Hayes Dolce

