Is Starbucks Winning Customers Back Through Better Service?

Starbucks Corporation SBUX is showing signs that its turnaround strategy is gaining traction, with improved customer service emerging as a key driver of renewed traffic growth. During the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the coffee giant reported global comparable sales growth of 6%, including more than 7% growth in North America. Notably, transaction growth exceeded 4%, marking the strongest customer traffic performance the company has seen in roughly three years.

At the center of this recovery is Starbucks' "Green Apron Service" initiative, which focuses on better staffing, scheduling, leadership stability and faster service. Management noted that customer experience scores continued to improve during the quarter, while service times remained on target despite higher transaction volumes. The company has also introduced new operational tools, such as the Grow scorecard, to help stores maintain consistent service standards and identify areas for improvement.

The improvements appear to be resonating with consumers. Starbucks reported transaction growth across all dayparts and income groups, suggesting that customers are responding positively to a more reliable and engaging in-store experience. Management highlighted that morning traffic has nearly returned to fiscal 2022 levels, while brand affinity, purchase intent and customer perception of value have all strengthened.

While menu innovation and rewards program enhancements have also contributed to growth, Starbucks' leadership believes superior service is the foundation of its recovery. If the company continues to execute on the customer experience initiatives, it may be well positioned to sustain traffic gains and strengthen long-term growth prospects.

How Do Competitors Compare on Customer Experience?

Starbucks' renewed focus on service quality puts it in direct competition with other coffee and beverage chains that are also investing heavily in customer experience. Among its key rivals are Dutch Bros Inc. BROS and Restaurant Brands International's QSR Tim Hortons.

Dutch Bros has built its brand around fast service and energetic customer interactions. The company emphasizes friendly employee engagement and efficient drive-thru operations, helping it attract younger consumers and generate strong customer loyalty. As Dutch Bros expands nationally, its people-centric service model presents a meaningful challenge to Starbucks, particularly in drive-thru-focused markets.

Meanwhile, Tim Hortons, a dominant coffee chain in Canada with a growing international presence, continues to invest in digital ordering, loyalty programs and operational improvements. Restaurant Brands International's brand has focused on reducing wait times and enhancing convenience through mobile technology, similar to Starbucks' efforts to improve order accuracy and speed.

While both competitors are strengthening their customer experience initiatives, Starbucks' combination of premium coffee offerings, personalized rewards, upgraded stores and Green Apron Service gives it a differentiated approach. The recent rebound in traffic suggests these investments are helping Starbucks regain its competitive edge.

SBUX’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Starbucks have gained 21.1% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 0.9% growth.

SBUX’s One-Year Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, SBUX trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 35.82, above the industry’s average of 23.05.

SBUX’s P/E Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SBUX’s fiscal 2026 earnings per share (EPS) implies a year-over-year increase of 12.7%. The EPS estimates for fiscal 2026 have increased in the past 60 days.

EPS Trend of SBUX Stock



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SBUX’s Zacks Rank

SBUX stock currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.