Starbucks Will Give You a Discount and Rewards if You Bring Your Own Cup Starting Friday

If you're a Starbucks fan, you may want to get in the habit of bringing in your own cup when getting your caffeine fix. Starting Friday, which is Earth Day 2022, the company is rewarding customers who do their part to help reduce waste. You can get a discount and earn rewards by bringing in a reusable cup. You can find out here how you can save money and help the planet.

Some companies allow customers to bring in reusable cups to cut down on single-use cup waste. They may pass a small discount on to their customers to encourage this practice. During the early days of the pandemic, many coffee shops prohibited the use of reusable cups.

Now that the pandemic is more under control, more brands are welcoming this practice again. Starbucks is introducing a new incentive to encourage more customers to reduce waste.

How to save money on your next coffee

Starting on Friday, April 22, participating Starbucks locations will give customers a discount and rewards if they forgo a single-use cup provided by the store. Customers who bring a clean, reusable cup and place their order in-store will benefit.

Here's what you can expect:

You'll receive a $0.10 discount on your drink. You'll earn 25 stars through the Starbucks Reward program.

This offer is available up to 3 times per day at participating stores.

While this will only be available for in-store purchases, the company plans to allow customers to bring in a reusable cup for mobile and drive-through orders beginning in 2023.

Don't have a reusable cup on hand? Customers can take advantage of a one-day 30% discount on drinkware purchases at participating Starbucks locations on April 22.

Is this a good deal?

This is an easy way to spend less money when getting coffee, but is this incentive worthwhile?

While $0.10 may not seem like a lot of money, the savings could add up if you're brand loyal. The more money you save, the more money you can keep in your bank account.

However, the discount isn't the only valuable perk. With this incentive, it'll be easier to earn stars quickly.

Stars earned through the Starbucks Rewards program are valuable and can be exchanged for drink customizations, beverages, food, merchandise, and bags of coffee.

If you're new to this rewards program, you may be questioning how members earn stars through the program. Members earn 1 to 2 stars per $1 spent when they scan their membership barcode at checkout or place an order in the mobile app.

Here's a breakdown of how members typically earn rewards with the program:

You earn one star for every $1 spent when paying with a credit card, PayPal, or cash.

You earn two stars for every $1 spent when paying with a Starbucks gift card.

It pays to use a gift card. You can use your favorite rewards credit card to reload more money onto a gift card through the mobile app.

The value of Starbucks rewards stars

How valuable are Starbucks stars? The Starbucks rewards program has a tiered redemption system.

Here is a look at how you can put your stars to use:

You can redeem 25 stars for drink customization (espresso shot, dairy substitute, etc.).

You can redeem 50 stars for a free brewed coffee, hot tea, or bakery item.

You can redeem 150 stars for a handcrafted drink, breakfast sandwich, oatmeal, or parfait.

You can redeem 200 stars for a lunch sandwich, protein box, or salad.

You can redeem 400 stars for select merchandise or at-home coffee.

This new approach could help you earn free beverages, food, and other freebies faster.

Celebrate Earth Day by reducing waste

If you have a stack of reusable cups taking up space in your cupboard, now is an excellent time to put them to use. You could save money, earn rewards, and help the planet.

With prices on the rise, more consumers are looking for money-saving tips. For more ways to save money in your daily life, check out our personal finance resources.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2023

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2023, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Natasha Gabrielle has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends PayPal Holdings and Starbucks. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short April 2022 $100 calls on Starbucks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.