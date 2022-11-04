Starbucks waits stubbornly in China queue

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Howard Schultz is patiently sipping on a salted caramel Americano while he stubbornly waits for the slow drip in Shanghai. The Starbucks boss on Thursday unveiled 3% revenue growth, to $8.4 billion, for the three months through Oct. 2 despite the top line falling 20% in China because of the country’s zero-Covid policy. The coffee chain’s “second home market” only accounted for about a tenth of total sales, compared to 68% from the United States.

North America generated nearly all of Starbucks’ operating income, helping bridge what Schultz calls the “nonlinear” recovery in China. Shareholders seem ready to bide their time, too, imputing a healthy multiple of 25 times expected earnings at Starbucks. After a 9% jump on Friday, the company’s shares are down about a fifth this year, worse than for both Yum Brands and Yum China, but in line with the S&P 500 Index. The company recently unveiled plans to increase its store count in the People’s Republic to 9,000 from 6,000 by 2025. With limited growth options elsewhere, Starbucks may have little choice but to double down there. (By Amanda Gomez)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Uniper’s gory details point to bigger German bill

Elon Musk’s Twitter runs into subscription fatigue

Dollar stores getting penny-wise

DuPont takes welcome M&A break

Maersk recession pain could yet get more acute

(Editing by Jeffrey Goldfarb and Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.