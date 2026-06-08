Starbucks vs. Texas Roadhouse: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Starbucks maintains a massive global footprint with over 40,000 stores across 78 international markets.

Texas Roadhouse continues to deliver robust revenue growth and stronger net margins than its coffee-focused peer.

Which restaurant leader is the more compelling investment for your portfolio as we head toward 2026?

10 stocks we like better than Starbucks ›

Choosing between a global coffee powerhouse and a domestic dining favorite depends on your preference for scale versus growth. We compare Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) to see which is a better buy today.

Starbucks operates a sprawling network of company-owned and licensed cafes, relying on its premium brand and massive scale to dominate the global coffee market. Texas Roadhouse focuses on a high-energy, casual dining experience within the United States, prioritizing value and hospitality. While both are giants in the dining space, their financial structures and growth trajectories differ significantly.

The case for Starbucks

Starbucks generates revenue by roasting and selling high-quality arabica coffee, tea, and food through its vast network of retail stores. The company leverages three primary channels: company-operated cafes, licensed stores, and its Channel Development segment, which brings packaged goods to grocery shelves. A critical part of its global distribution is handled through a partnership with Nestlé, which manages certain Starbucks-branded products internationally.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $37.2 billion, up roughly 2.8% from the previous year. Despite the increase in sales, net income for the period was approximately $1.9 billion, resulting in a net margin of 5.0%. This figure reflects a decrease from the previous year, as the company faced shifting consumer habits and rising operational costs across its global markets.

From a financial health perspective, Starbucks reported a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.3x as of September 2025, indicating that its total liabilities exceed its shareholders’ equity. The current ratio, which measures the ability to pay short-term bills with short-term assets, was roughly 0.7x. The company remains a cash-generating machine among consumer discretionary stocks, producing roughly $2.4 billion in free cash flow, which is the money left over after paying for operations and equipment.

The case for Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse operates a growing portfolio of casual dining brands, including its namesake steakhouse, Bubba’s 33, and Jaggers. The company differentiates itself through a focus on large portions, made-from-scratch food, and a lively atmosphere that targets families and value-conscious diners. As of late 2025, the company managed over 800 locations, primarily concentrated in the United States, where it has built a loyal following for its signature steaks and ribs.

For FY 2025, the company reported revenue of close to $5.9 billion, a healthy increase of approximately 9.4% over the prior year. Net income for the year was approximately $405.6 million, resulting in a net margin of 6.9%. This higher net margin relative to peers highlights the company’s ability to maintain profitability amid inflationary pressures in the food service industry.

As of the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was approximately 1.3x, representing total debt relative to shareholder equity. The current ratio was roughly 0.5x, suggesting a lean approach to managing short-term assets relative to liabilities. During FY 2025, the company generated free cash flow of nearly $342.1 million, which it used to fund new restaurant openings and maintain its existing locations.

Risk profile comparison

Starbucks faces significant risks from its heavy concentration in North America, which accounted for roughly 74% of its FY 2025 revenue. The company is also navigating a changing labor landscape, as unions have gained representation at approximately 6% of its domestic stores. Furthermore, because it relies on premium arabica coffee, volatility in commodity prices can create sudden pressure on its net margin, especially when competing with value-oriented rivals like McDonald's (NYSE:MCD).

Texas Roadhouse deals with its own geographic risks, as it has a high concentration of stores in Texas and Florida. The company is particularly sensitive to the cost of beef, which experienced higher-than-normal inflation throughout 2025. Additionally, the steakhouse chain competes for labor and customers against large casual dining operators like Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), making it vulnerable to rising wages and shifts in consumer discretionary spending.

Valuation comparison

Texas Roadhouse currently trades at a lower multiple of both sales and estimated earnings, making it the more affordable option based on traditional valuation metrics.

Metric Starbucks Texas Roadhouse Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 39.9x 26.6x 29.5x P/S ratio 2.9x 1.9x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLY sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Both Texas Roadhouse and Starbucks face considerable challenges in 2026, including soaring commodity prices and competition for labor. Also, consumers tend to watch their spending in times of economic uncertainty, which we are currently experiencing. But the two companies are taking very different paths this year. Texas Roadhouse is holding steady, and Starbucks is working toward a turnaround strategy. Which stock is more attractive today?

First off, aside from serving vastly different products, the two companies target different demographics. Texas Roadhouse’s casual dining locations appeal to value-conscious diners and have developed a loyal following. While other restaurants are struggling to bring in customers, it has maintained strong traffic. Its sales remain steady, and the company is still expanding. Rising food costs, beef in particular, have been a concern, though.

Starbucks targets a more affluent customer base. It is somewhat of a luxury product, but that doesn’t give it unlimited pricing power. It faces intense competition from a wide variety of other coffee chains and even restaurants like McDonald’s. It is also dealing with rising costs for its specialty coffee beans. Starbucks has struggled a bit but is attempting a “Back to Starbucks” turnaround by simplifying its menu, along with other initiatives.

Starbucks could generate strong returns if its recovery gains momentum, but I’d choose Texas Roadhouse because, in my mind, proven execution is better than a turnaround still in progress.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Starbucks and Texas Roadhouse. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2028 $320 calls on McDonald's and short January 2028 $340 calls on McDonald's. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.