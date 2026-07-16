Starbucks vs. McDonald's: Which Restaurant Stock Has the Edge Now?

The restaurant industry continues to face a mixed operating environment as consumers remain value-conscious and operators contend with higher labor and input costs. Even so, companies with strong brands, extensive digital ecosystems and disciplined expansion strategies continue to outperform the broader industry. Among them, Starbucks Corporation SBUX and McDonald's Corporation MCD remain two of the most closely watched restaurant stocks, each leveraging different strengths to drive growth.

Starbucks is working to accelerate its turnaround through operational improvements, menu innovation and a renewed focus on the customer experience, while McDonald's is capitalizing on the value platform, global scale and franchise-driven business model to sustain momentum. With both companies executing distinct growth strategies, investors may be wondering which restaurant stock offers the stronger mix of growth potential, earnings prospects and valuation. Let's take a closer look.

Starbucks' Turnaround Strategy Shows Promising Signs

Starbucks appears to be making meaningful progress in its turnaround efforts. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the company delivered year-over-year growth in both revenues and earnings for the first time in more than two years, supported by a 6% increase in global comparable-store sales and over 7% comparable sales growth in North America. U.S. transaction growth climbed above 4%, the strongest in three years, reflecting improving customer demand. Encouraged by the momentum, management raised its fiscal 2026 outlook, now expecting global comparable sales growth of at least 5% and a higher earnings-per-share range.

This improvement has been driven by stronger execution across stores, disciplined menu innovation and a more engaging loyalty program. Starbucks highlighted that its Green Apron Service initiative has enhanced staffing, service speed and customer experience, while new beverage launches and bakery offerings have supported demand throughout the day.

The Starbucks Rewards program reached a record 35.6 million active U.S. members, with higher engagement and visit frequency following the program's redesign. International operations also strengthened, with all 10 of the company's largest overseas markets posting positive comparable sales for the first time in nine quarters, underscoring the broad-based nature of the recovery.

However, the turnaround is not without challenges. North American operating margins remained under pressure due to higher coffee costs, tariff-related inflation, increased product and distribution expenses, and legal accruals. Management also cautioned that macroeconomic uncertainty could affect consumer spending in the second half of fiscal 2026, even though demand has remained resilient thus far. While Starbucks expects commodity and tariff pressures to moderate later this year, sustaining traffic growth and executing on its cost-saving initiatives will be essential to support future margin expansion.

McDonald's Continues to Benefit From Its Value-Led Strategy

McDonald's continues to demonstrate resilience despite a challenging consumer backdrop by executing its value-focused growth strategy. In the first quarter of 2026, the company reported 3.8% global comparable sales growth and 6% rise in systemwide sales (in constant currency), while gaining market share in nearly all of its top 10 markets. Management attributed the performance to disciplined execution across its three strategic pillars, value, marketing and menu innovation. The revamped McValue platform, featuring affordable everyday menu items and meal deals across multiple dayparts, has strengthened the company's value proposition and helped attract budget-conscious consumers without compromising traffic.

Beyond value, McDonald's is keeping customers engaged through impactful marketing campaigns and product innovation. Global promotions tied to entertainment franchises and digital activations have helped drive customer traffic, while beverage expansion under the McCafé brand and continued innovation across chicken and beef offerings are creating additional growth opportunities. The company also posted positive comparable sales across all operating segments, with particularly strong performances in markets such as the United Kingdom, Germany and Australia. Management remains confident that its combination of affordability, menu innovation and brand relevance will support market share gains throughout 2026.

However, management acknowledged that the operating environment remains challenging. Persistent inflation, elevated energy and beef costs, and pressure on lower-income consumers continue to weigh on the business. McDonald's also noted that U.S. company-operated restaurant margins were below expectations due to higher labor investments and restrained pricing, while franchisees are facing cash-flow pressure from rising input costs. Although the company reaffirmed the full-year outlook and expects its scale and supply chain to help manage inflation, macroeconomic uncertainty and cost pressures remain key risks to monitor.

What Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Indicate?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SBUX’s fiscal 2026 sales and EPS implies a year-over-year rise of 2.8% and 12.7%, respectively. In the past 30 days, earnings estimates for 2026 have remained stable.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MCD’s 2026 sales and earnings per share indicates a year-over-year increase of 5.5% and 5.7%, respectively. In the past 30 days, earnings estimates for 2026 have been revised downward.



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Price Performance & Valuation of SBUX & MCD

SBUX’s shares have surged 12.8% in the past year. Meanwhile, MCD stock has declined 11.8%.

SBUX & MCD Stock 1-Year Price Performance



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Starbucks is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 35.91X, well above McDonald's forward 12-month P/E ratio of 19.56X.

P/E (F12M)



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The Final Take

Both Starbucks and McDonald's currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), reflecting balanced near-term prospects. However, Starbucks appears to have a slight edge at this stage. The company's turnaround strategy is showing encouraging signs, including improved customer traffic, stronger operating execution and renewed momentum across its loyalty program and international business.

In contrast, while McDonald's continues to benefit from the value-led strategy and resilient global footprint, it remains more exposed to persistent cost pressures and cautious consumer spending. Although Starbucks trades at a richer valuation, the stronger earnings growth outlook, stable estimate revisions and improving business fundamentals make it the slightly more compelling restaurant stock at present.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.