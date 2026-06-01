Starbucks vs. Dutch Bros: Which Consumer Coffee Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Starbucks maintains a massive global footprint with over 40,000 stores and multi-billion dollar free cash flow generation.

Dutch Bros is rapidly expanding across the United States, delivering double-digit revenue growth through its efficient drive-thru model.

Should you bet on the established market leader or the fast-growing upstart in 2026?

10 stocks we like better than Starbucks ›

Coffee consumption remains a staple of daily life, and to gain exposure to this market, investors can decide between the global dominance of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and the aggressive expansion of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS).

Starbucks serves millions of customers across dozens of international markets, relying on its premium brand and massive scale. Dutch Bros focuses on a high-speed, drive-thru experience with a younger, culture-driven vibe. While both operate in the same beverage space, their financial profiles and growth trajectories offer very different opportunities for retail investors.

The case for Starbucks

Starbucks operates a global network of company-owned and licensed stores, selling premium coffee and food. Its strategy centers on the "Third Place" experience, though it is increasingly leaning into digital ordering and delivery. The company manages a massive loyalty program that drives repeat business across its 78 international markets, which include a major presence in China.

In its 2025 fiscal year (FY), revenue reached $37.2 billion, representing growth of approximately 2.8% compared to the previous year. Net income for the period was $1.9 billion, yielding a net margin of 5%. This net margin was lower than the nearly 10.4% net margin recorded in its 2024 fiscal year, as the company navigated shifting consumer habits and rising operational costs across its global segments.

As of its September 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was -3.3x, which indicates that total liabilities exceed shareholder equity. This ratio is often used to assess a company's financial leverage. The current ratio, which measures the ability to cover short-term debts with short-term assets, was approximately 0.7x. For FY 2025, free cash flow was close to $2.4 billion, providing significant capital to reinvest in the business after accounting for capital expenditures.

The case for Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros operates and franchises drive-thru beverage shops known for speed and a friendly culture among retail stocks. The company relies heavily on its proprietary Rebel energy drinks and hand-crafted cold brews. By focusing on smaller footprints and high-volume drive-thrus, it avoids the high overhead costs associated with large sit-down cafes and expensive urban real estate.

During the 2025 fiscal year, revenue climbed to $1.6 billion, a substantial increase of approximately 28% over the prior year. The company reported net income attributable to Dutch Bros of $79.8 million, resulting in a net margin of 4.9%. This reflects a significant improvement from the 0.2% net margin seen in FY 2023, as the business scales its store count and reaches more customers.

According to its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was nearly 1.6x. This ratio compares a company's total debt to its shareholder equity to assess financial leverage. The current ratio was approximately 1.5x, suggesting a comfortable cushion for meeting near-term obligations by comparing short-term assets to liabilities. Free cash flow for FY 2025 reached close to $54.4 million, representing the cash remaining after paying for operating costs and equipment.

Risk profile comparison

Starbucks faces significant geographic risk, as its North America segment accounted for 74% of total revenue in FY 2025. The company also deals with volatile commodity prices for arabica coffee beans and dairy, which can fluctuate based on weather or climate change. Additionally, rising labor costs and new minimum wage regulations in key markets like California pose a threat to the net margin.

Dutch Bros is highly dependent on a single product line, with Rebel energy drinks making up 22% of systemwide sales in 2025. It also carries geographic risk, as close to 65% of its shops are concentrated in the Western United States. This makes it vulnerable to regional economic downturns or competition from larger rivals like McDonald's, which can leverage greater resources and marketing spend.

Valuation comparison

The P/S ratio compares market value to revenue, while the Forward P/E tracks future earnings estimates. Starbucks currently looks cheaper on both metrics.

Metric Starbucks Dutch Bros Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 42.7x 65.8x 31.2x P/S ratio 3.0x 4.2x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLY sector ETF. Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Starbucks may be the giant of the consumer coffee industry, but Dutch Bros is giving it a run for its money. Choosing between these two stocks to invest in depends ultimately on individual investor goals.

As the veteran, Starbucks is no longer growing as fast as its younger rival. Yet its stock shot up to a 52-week high of $108.88 after the company released earnings for its fiscal second quarter ended March 29. Revenue rose 9% year over year to $9.5 billion as global comparable store sales increased 6%. This growth was due to more customer transactions as well as increased spending per transaction, indicating customers continue to frequent the coffee chain.

Dutch Bros is the fast-growing up-and-comer. Its Q1 revenue jumped up a whopping 31% year over year to $464.4 million. Sales should see continued growth in 2026 as the company plans to open at least 185 new locations.

If you’re a growth-oriented investor, Dutch Bros is the best stock to buy. Its business is expanding at a far faster pace than its larger competitor. If you’re an income-focused investor, Starbucks is the better choice since it offers a robust dividend yield of 2.5% as of June 1. Dutch Bros does not pay a dividend. Personally, I invested in both because I think each is an excellent company.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Dutch Bros and Starbucks. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Dutch Bros and Starbucks. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2028 $320 calls on McDonald's and short January 2028 $340 calls on McDonald's. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.