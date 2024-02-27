News & Insights

US Markets
SBUX

Starbucks, US union agree to form 'framework' for organizing, bargaining

Credit: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

February 27, 2024 — 04:56 pm EST

Written by Daniel Wiessner for Reuters ->

By Daniel Wiessner

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Starbucks SBUX.O and a union seeking to organize the coffee chain's U.S. workforce said on Tuesday they have agreed to create a "framework" to guide organizing and collective bargaining and potentially settle scores of pending legal disputes.

In a joint announcement, Starbucks and Workers United said that during talks last week to settle an ongoing court case, "a constructive path forward emerged" on the future of the nationwide labor campaign that began in 2021 and has led workers to unionize at nearly 400 of the company's 9,000 U.S. stores.

According to the announcement, Starbucks and the union agreed to begin discussions on a "foundational framework" that includes a fair process for workers to organize and a process to achieve collective bargaining agreements on a store-by-store basis.

Starbucks said that "as a sign of good faith," it has agreed to provide workers at unionized stores with benefits that were granted to non-union workers in 2022, including the ability to receive customer tips from credit card transactions.

(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; Editing by David Gregorio)

((daniel.wiessner@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SBUX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.