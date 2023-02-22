Starbucks Unveils Olive Oil Coffee Drinks

(RTTNews) - Coffee chain Starbucks Corp. announced the launch of a new line of coffee drinks infused with olive oil. Starbucks Oleato coffee beverages are making their debut on Wedenesday in Italy, followed by Southern California in the United States this spring.

Later this year, select markets in Japan, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom will launch the beverages.

Oleato, Starbucks coffee infused with Partanna extra virgin olive oil, will be available at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery Milan and in Starbucks stores in Italy.

Milan Roastery will serve five Oleato beverages made with exquisite Starbucks Reserve coffee, including Oleato Caffé Latte, Oleato Iced Cortado, Oleato Golden Foam Cold Brew, Oleato Deconstructed and Oleato Golden Foam Espresso Martini.

Starbucks stores in Italy will offer Oleato Caffe Latte, Oleato Iced Shaken Espresso and Oleato Golden Foam Cold Brew.

According to the company, the use of Partanna extra virgin olive oil in the new coffee drinks has been inspired by the Mediterranean custom of taking a spoonful of olive oil each day. Chief Executive Officer Howard Schultz noted that after his visit to Sicily last year, he began taking a spoonful of Partanna extra virgin olive oil from Castelvetrano olives, which are sweet and buttery, as part of his daily ritual in addition to his morning coffee. Soon, he had the idea of trying the two together.

Schultz, currently in Milan for the launch of Oleato, said, "I was absolutely stunned at the unique flavor and texture created when the Partanna extra virgin olive oil was infused into Starbucks coffee. In both hot and cold coffee beverages, what it produced was an unexpected, velvety, buttery flavor that enhanced the coffee and lingers beautifully on the palate."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.