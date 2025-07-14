Starbucks Unusual Options Activity For July 14

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Starbucks. Our analysis of options history for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 27% of traders were bullish, while 72% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $120,230, and 8 were calls, valued at $351,096.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $55.0 to $95.0 for Starbucks during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Starbucks's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Starbucks's whale trades within a strike price range from $55.0 to $95.0 in the last 30 days.

Starbucks 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $22.8 $22.75 $22.75 $75.00 $68.2K 9.8K 31 SBUX CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $3.3 $3.2 $3.24 $95.00 $67.7K 7.4K 278 SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/25/25 $1.91 $1.9 $1.9 $93.00 $57.0K 247 313 SBUX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $2.07 $1.83 $2.07 $95.00 $51.7K 4.1K 521 SBUX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $4.35 $4.25 $4.3 $90.00 $43.4K 1.9K 114

About Starbucks

Starbucks is one of the most widely recognized restaurant brands in the world, operating more than 40,000 stores across more than 80 countries at the end of March 2025. The firm operates in three segments: North America, international markets, and channel development (grocery and ready-to-drink beverage). The coffee chain generates revenue from company-operated stores, royalties, sales of equipment and products to license partners, ready-to-drink beverages, packaged coffee sales, and single-serve products.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Starbucks, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Starbucks's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 4,002,119, the price of SBUX is down by -1.76%, reaching $93.27.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 15 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Starbucks

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $100.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Starbucks, targeting a price of $105. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from CICC lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $100. * An analyst from Bernstein has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $100. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from TD Securities lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $90. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $108.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for SBUX

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral Jul 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy Jul 2025 Bernstein Maintains Outperform Outperform

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

