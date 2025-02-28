Starbucks Unusual Options Activity For February 28

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Starbucks.

Looking at options history for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 23% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $390,586 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $1,036,028.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $105.0 to $160.0 for Starbucks over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Starbucks's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Starbucks's significant trades, within a strike price range of $105.0 to $160.0, over the past month.

Starbucks Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $6.3 $5.6 $6.0 $160.00 $300.0K 14 500 SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $3.4 $3.25 $3.3 $114.00 $206.3K 1.6K 1.1K SBUX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $12.4 $12.2 $12.2 $125.00 $122.0K 210 101 SBUX CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $10.45 $10.2 $10.45 $105.00 $110.7K 6.4K 137 SBUX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $7.5 $7.4 $7.4 $115.00 $81.4K 259 142

About Starbucks

Starbucks is one of the most widely recognized restaurant brands in the world, operating more than 40,000 stores across more than 80 countries as of the end of fiscal 2024. The firm operates in three segments: North America, international markets, and channel development (grocery and ready-to-drink beverage). The coffee chain generates revenue from company-operated stores, royalties, sales of equipment and products to license partners, ready-to-drink beverages, packaged coffee sales, and single-serve products.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Starbucks, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Starbucks Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 4,471,444, with SBUX's price up by 0.17%, positioned at $114.69. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 60 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Starbucks

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $125.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Starbucks with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.