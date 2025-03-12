Starbucks Unusual Options Activity

Investors with significant funds have taken a bearish position in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in SBUX usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 11 options transactions for Starbucks. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 18% being bullish and 63% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 10 are puts, valued at $928,464, and there was a single call, worth $59,750.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $120.0 for Starbucks over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Starbucks's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Starbucks's whale activity within a strike price range from $85.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Starbucks 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $6.3 $6.15 $6.3 $85.00 $598.5K 257 950 SBUX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.15 $11.05 $11.15 $100.00 $71.3K 4.8K 84 SBUX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.15 $11.95 $11.95 $100.00 $59.7K 7.8K 58 SBUX PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $21.1 $20.8 $20.9 $120.00 $45.9K 150 42 SBUX PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $6.65 $6.45 $6.65 $95.00 $39.9K 1.2K 64

About Starbucks

Starbucks is one of the most widely recognized restaurant brands in the world, operating more than 40,000 stores across more than 80 countries as of the end of fiscal 2024. The firm operates in three segments: North America, international markets, and channel development (grocery and ready-to-drink beverage). The coffee chain generates revenue from company-operated stores, royalties, sales of equipment and products to license partners, ready-to-drink beverages, packaged coffee sales, and single-serve products.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Starbucks, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Starbucks Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 2,818,326, the price of SBUX is down by -2.02%, reaching $97.56. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 48 days from now. Expert Opinions on Starbucks

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $125.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Starbucks with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

