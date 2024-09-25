Starbucks Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SBUX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Starbucks.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $262,675, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $942,883.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $95.0 and $105.0 for Starbucks, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Starbucks's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Starbucks's whale activity within a strike price range from $95.0 to $105.0 in the last 30 days.

Starbucks 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $5.85 $5.75 $5.75 $100.00 $862.5K 3.3K 1.5K SBUX PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $15.95 $15.5 $15.5 $105.00 $79.0K 60 111 SBUX PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $4.65 $4.15 $4.5 $95.00 $70.2K 5.2K 158 SBUX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $15.6 $15.45 $15.45 $105.00 $54.0K 60 1 SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.3 $5.25 $5.3 $97.50 $40.2K 3.4K 96

About Starbucks

Starbucks is one of the most widely recognized restaurant brands in the world, operating more than 38,000 stores across more than 80 countries as of the end of fiscal 2023. The firm operates in three segments: North America, international markets, and channel development (grocery and ready-to-drink beverage). The coffee chain generates revenue from company-operated stores, royalties, sales of equipment and products to license partners, ready-to-drink beverages, packaged coffee sales, and single-serve products.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Starbucks, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Starbucks With a trading volume of 2,705,072, the price of SBUX is up by 1.06%, reaching $95.45. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 36 days from now. Expert Opinions on Starbucks

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $104.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Jefferies downgraded its rating to Underperform, setting a price target of $76. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from TD Cowen lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $110. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Starbucks with a target price of $110. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Starbucks, maintaining a target price of $118. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on Starbucks with a target price of $110.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Starbucks options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.