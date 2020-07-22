Starbucks To Upgrade Loyalty Program, App This Fall

(RTTNews) - The Seattle-based coffee giant Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) is planning to upgrade its Starbucks Rewards loyalty program and Starbucks app this fall, by providing more payment options and ways to earn Stars toward free items in company-operated stores in the U.S. and Canada.

Starbucks Rewards members would also be able to scan their app and then pay with cash, credit/debit cards, or select mobile wallets and earn Stars. Brady Brewer, Starbucks chief marketing officer, said, "We expect the expansion of payment options will appeal to an even wider customer audience and deepen engagement with our members."

Current Starbucks Rewards members continue to benefit from the company's loyalty program and the Starbucks app.

With the upcoming change, all members could choose to pay with their preloaded Starbucks Card and earn two Stars per $1, or earn one Star per $1 spent when they scan and pay with a credit/debit card, cash, or select mobile wallets at participating stores.

