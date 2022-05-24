Starbucks to sell juice brand to Bolthouse Farms

May 24 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp SBUX.O said on Tuesday it would sell its Evolution Fresh juice brand to California-based Bolthouse Farms for an undisclosed amount, as the global coffee chain seeks to focus efforts on the growth of its core business.

Starbucks will continue to sell Evolution Fresh products at its stores in the United States, the company said, adding that the transaction was expected to close later this year.

Starbucks had acquired Evolution Fresh in 2011 for $30 million in cash.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

