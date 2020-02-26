Starbucks To Sell Beyond Meat Plant-based Sandwich In Canada

(RTTNews) - Starbucks is introducing plant-based meat to its menu in Canada in early March.

The Seattle-based coffee chain said it will introduce a new Beyond Meat, Cheddar and Egg Sandwich to its Canadian stores on March 3, along with the launch of its new spring menu.

The meatless breakfast sandwich will be part of Starbucks Canada's core menu and will provide customers an additional choice for their breakfast options.

Starbucks worked together with Beyond Meat to develop the sandwich that features a plant-based patty topped with cheddar cheese and egg on an artisanal bun.

In January, Starbucks said it was targeting a 50 percent reduction in carbon emissions, water withdrawal and waste sent to landfill at its direct operations and supply chain.

As part of its sustainability commitment, the company also said it is looking to expand plant-based menu options and shift from single-use to reusable packaging.

Several food companies are introducing new plant-based meat alternatives that are intended to satisfy the global demand for meat at a fraction of the environmental impact.

The strong demand for vegan options has prompted restaurants and fast-food chains to offer menu items that contain products from food companies such as Beyond Meat and its rival Impossible Foods.

Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons in June 2019 had started to offer Beyond Meat Breakfast Sandwiches at its nearly 4,000 restaurants in Canada.

Tim Hortons became the second fast-food chain in Canada to offer Beyond Meat products, after Beyond Meat earlier signed an agreement in 2018 to serve its plant-based hamburgers at A&W restaurants.

In September 2019, fast food giant McDonald's said it would test a plant-based burger made with Beyond Meat patties in Canada, joining its rivals to cash in on the rising popularity of new plant-based meat alternatives.

Impossible Foods, in January this year, announced the launch of Impossible Pork, a plant-based pork substitute. The move followed the success of the company's plant-based beef substitute Impossible Burger. The company also launched Impossible Sausage later in the month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.