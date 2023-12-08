News & Insights

US Markets
SBUX

Starbucks to resume union talks to mend strained ties with employees

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

December 08, 2023 — 11:55 am EST

Written by Granth Vanaik for Reuters ->

Changes sourcing, adds details

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Starbucks SBUX.O has reached out to the union representing hundreds of its stores in the United States as the coffee chain looks to mend its strained relationship with some of its frontline employees, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

"We are proposing that bargaining resume with a set of representative stores in January 2024," Starbucks Chief Partner Officer Sara Kelly said in a letter addressed to Workers United President Lynne Fox.

"We are open to hearing other ideas and rules of engagement on how bargaining could proceed," Kelly added.

Workers United did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Granth.Vanaik@thomsonreuters.com | X : https://twitter.com/Vanaik_Granth;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SBUX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.