Starbucks to resume union talks to mend strained ties with employees

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Starbucks SBUX.O has reached out to the union representing hundreds of its stores in the United States as the coffee chain looks to mend its strained relationship with some of its frontline employees, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

"We are proposing that bargaining resume with a set of representative stores in January 2024," Starbucks Chief Partner Officer Sara Kelly said in a letter addressed to Workers United President Lynne Fox.

"We are open to hearing other ideas and rules of engagement on how bargaining could proceed," Kelly added.

Workers United did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

