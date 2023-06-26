Starbucks to issue 'clearer' decor guidelines after pride month clash with union- Bloomberg News

June 26 (Reuters) - Starbucks plans to issue centralized guidelines for in-store visual displays following a union's allegations that managers banned Pride-themed decor, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

The union claims that managers at dozens of Starbucks locations had prevented employees from putting up Pride Month flags and decorations, or had removed them. The coffee giant disputes these allegations.

