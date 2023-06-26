News & Insights

US Markets
SBUX

Starbucks to issue 'clearer' decor guidelines after pride month clash with union- Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

June 26, 2023 — 07:39 pm EDT

Written by Akanksha Khushi for Reuters ->

June 26 (Reuters) - Starbucks plans to issue centralized guidelines for in-store visual displays following a union's allegations that managers banned Pride-themed decor, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

The union claims that managers at dozens of Starbucks locations had prevented employees from putting up Pride Month flags and decorations, or had removed them. The coffee giant disputes these allegations.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Akanksha.Khushi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SBUX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.