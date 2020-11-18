US Markets
Starbucks to hike employee pay 10% or more on Dec. 14 - memo

Hilary Russ Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Starbucks Corp will hike pay for baristas, shift supervisors and cafe attendants by at least 10% effective Dec. 14, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The wage increase, first reported by Business Insider on Wednesday, will also boost starting wages by 5% in order to help attract and retain employees.

