Starbucks to hike employee pay 10% or more on Dec. 14 - memo

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp SBUX.O will hike pay for baristas, shift supervisors and cafe attendants by at least 10% effective Dec. 14, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The wage increase, first reported by Business Insider on Wednesday, will also boost starting wages by 5% in order to help attract and retain employees.

(Reporting by Hilary Russ; editing by Diane Craft)

