Starbucks to add abortion travel coverage to U.S. health benefits

Hilary Russ Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

Starbucks Corp will reimburse U.S. employees if they must travel more than 100 miles from their homes to get an abortion, according to a memo to employees on Monday.

The global coffee chain joins Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and a small but growing list of other companies to offer the benefit as some U.S. states impose tighter restrictions.

