Starbucks Suspends Use Of Reusable Cups At Stores To Prevent Coronavirus

(RTTNews) - Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) has temporarily suspended the use of personal cups and mugs at its North American outlets amid ongoing concerns of coronavirus outbreak.

The company said it will continue to honor its 10-cent discount for anyone who brings in a personal cup or tumbler for coffee, even though customers can't use them. The coffee chain has given customers discounts for using their own cups for new purchases since 1985, according to the company's website.

"As a global company, we've been closely monitoring the dynamic situation of COVID-19, along with the rest of the world," wrote Rossann Williams, president of U.S. company-operated business and Canada for Starbucks, on an open letter posted on the company's website.

"First and foremost, the health and well-being of our partners and customers remains top of mind and our highest priority, and we will continue to act thoughtfully and courageously despite the disruption and uncertainty COVID-19 brings to our daily lives. As part of communities worldwide, we are navigating this situation with nimbleness, learning and adapting as new information is made available."

"We will continue to stay close to our partners and local health officials, and we are optimistic this will be a temporary situation," Williams added.

The company said it is increasing the number of cleanings at all its company-operated stores and suspending business-related air travel, both domestic and international, for the rest of March.

