Starbucks store officially unionized in NY with certification

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp SBUX.O will be headed to the bargaining table at its first officially unionized corporate-owned U.S. location after the National Labor Relations Board certified the results on Friday.

Employees at one Buffalo, New York area store voted last week to join Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union.

(Reporting by Hilary Russ; editing by Diane Craft)

