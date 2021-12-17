US Markets
SBUX

Starbucks store officially unionized in NY with certification

Contributor
Hilary Russ Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

Starbucks Corp will be headed to the bargaining table at its first officially unionized corporate-owned U.S. location after the National Labor Relations Board certified the results on Friday.

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp SBUX.O will be headed to the bargaining table at its first officially unionized corporate-owned U.S. location after the National Labor Relations Board certified the results on Friday.

Employees at one Buffalo, New York area store voted last week to join Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union.

(Reporting by Hilary Russ; editing by Diane Craft)

((Hilary.Russ@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (646) 223-7381; Reuters Messaging: hilary.russ.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SBUX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular