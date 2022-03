March 29 (Reuters) - Workers at a Starbucks store in Knoxville, Tennessee voted 8-7 to form a union on Tuesday, becoming the first store in the South to unionize, a spokesperson for SB Workers United said.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

((brendan.obrien@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.