Starbucks Stock (NASDAQ:SBUX): Worth a Sip as Shares Cool Down

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) stock peaked for the year in early February after a sizeable 60%+ rally from the May 2022 low. As the company moves forward with its new CEO and transformation plan, Starbucks stock looks to be worth a sip before it has a chance to heat up again. Indeed, recession headwinds are approaching at full force. Still, there are reasons to believe the company's new top boss can help steer the legendary coffee chain back on track even with the macro tides turned against him.

New CEO Laxman Narasimhan is taking the reins over from Howard Schultz in a troubling time for the company. Between a pandemic recession and a Fed-mandated, rate-induced recession, Starbucks needs to find that new path to return to its market-beating ways. Further, disruptive multi-store strikes are another issue the new top boss must address.

Fortunately, I think Schultz found the right man for the job with Mr. Narasimhan. Starbucks' new leader has shown he's willing to roll up his sleeves to gain a better understanding of the company's day-to-day operations by committing to working as a barista at least one time per month.

Despite the known headwinds, I remain bullish on SBUX stock now that Schultz's competent successor is in the driver's seat.

Starbucks' New CEO is Ready to Get to Work

Indeed, it's an unorthodox move for a CEO to work in the trenches unless it's for an episode of Undercover Bosses. However, getting some hands-on training may pay significant dividends for a firm as it attempts to overcome difficult circumstances.

Sometimes, the annoying inefficiencies can be spotted as a part of the regular day-to-day routine. Baristas facing such issues may not be so vocal about any potential changes to enhance operational efficiencies. As Mr. Narasimhan gets his hands dirty (likely with coffee grounds), he'll gain a different perspective and may be able to uncover obvious faults in the day-to-day routine that have gone unnoticed for years.

As a Starbucks shareholder, I'm very encouraged by Narasimhan's leadership style, even if it's a bit early in the game to determine whether a new top boss is a right fit for the job. In due time, though, I think Narasimhan will work his magic as he brings his wealth of experience and hands-on approach to the Seattle-based coffee giant.

Don't Expect Near-Term Headwinds to Derail Long-Term Growth

A recession has the potential to hit Starbucks that much harder than its peer group as more budget-constrained customers opt to pass up on pricy hand-crafted lattés for a simple brew made at home. Indeed, Starbucks is one of the more discretionary flavors in the quick-serve restaurant arena. Still, don't expect Starbucks to lose sight of the bigger picture. The company can make it through a recession hailstorm while prudently investing in its most promising long-term growth drivers.

Recession headwinds will hurt. I don't think there's avoiding the blow. That said, macro headwinds won't last forever. The real main attraction to Starbucks stock is the longer-term growth runway to be had in China.

Of late, China has been a drag on quarterly results. The nasty mix of higher input costs and Chinese lockdowns have worked their way into the results.

Fortunately, Starbucks is playing "the long game" in China. Despite recent setbacks, the firm still looks well-positioned to make the most of generational growth opportunities in the Chinese market. The booming Chinese middle class and a local appreciation for American brands make the market worth doubling down on.

As the company embraces technologies (mobile apps, automation, and ordering tech), look for Starbucks to increase its reach with Chinese consumers in a big way.

Over the nearer term, I'd look for a recovery in the Chinese economy to help power Starbucks to much higher levels. Though the timing is uncertain, China could go from a results dragger to a results booster.

Is SBUX Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, SBUX stock comes in as a Moderate Buy. Out of 23 analyst ratings, there are 11 Buys and 12 Holds.

The average Starbucks stock price target is $114.80, implying upside potential of 9.7%. Analyst price targets range from a low of $91.00 per share to a high of $138.00 per share.

The Bottom Line on Starbucks Stock

Starbucks appears to be in a good spot right here. With a new leader, intriguing new menu offerings (olive oil-based drinks) to drive foot traffic, and ongoing investments in tech, the turnaround seems well underway at the coffee giant.

Recession or not, it's hard not to be optimistic about Starbucks under the leadership of Narasimhan.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.