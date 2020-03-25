Starbucks Stock Is Rising as $2 Trillion Economic-Rescue Package Nears Approval

What happened

Shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) were moving higher on Wednesday, up 4.6% as of 3 p.m. EDT, amid a broad-based market rally as U.S. lawmakers appeared to be closing in on a $2 trillion economic-rescue package.

So what

Starbucks is one of many companies that stands to benefit indirectly from the $2 trillion package that was nearing approval in Congress on Wednesday. By providing relief for many individuals and businesses in the near term, the economic-rescue package aims to help the economy recover quickly after the coronavirus pandemic fades -- avoiding a prolonged, deep recession.

Image source: Starbucks.

The likely success of the package helped boost many stocks. Starbucks' shares rallied on Tuesday after CEO Kevin Johnson said the company is applying lessons learned in China to help its stores in North America weather the storm.

Now what

Johnson has assured investors that Starbucks's balance sheet is in good shape and that it should have no trouble weathering a period of sharply reduced revenue. The company's stores in the U.S. and Canada have moved to a "takeout-only" model, removing seating, and the company has boosted sick-time and other benefits for its workers.

It'll be a while before we can start to see how the post-pandemic economy is likely to shape up. But Starbucks has made the right moves to weather the current storm -- and to prepare for what could lie ahead.

10 stocks we like better than Starbucks

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Starbucks wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

John Rosevear owns shares of Starbucks. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Starbucks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.